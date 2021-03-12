      Weather Alert

Public Schools In Washington State Will Be Required To Offer In-Person Learning Next Month

Mar 12, 2021 @ 12:07pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he will sign an emergency proclamation next week that requires all public schools to offer students an in-person learning option starting next month.

The order allows for a staggered start, with all kindergarten to sixth grade students being provided with an opportunity for a hybrid of remote and in-person learning by April 5, followed by all other K-12 students by April 19.

School districts will have to meet an average of at least 30% weekly in-class instruction by April 19 and students must be offered no fewer than two days of of on-campus, in-person instruction per week.

