      Weather Alert

Proud Boys Charged With Seditious Conspiracy In Capitol Riot

Jun 6, 2022 @ 1:08pm
FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys and smokes a cigarette at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Tarrio, the former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group, and other members were indicted Monday, June 6, 2022, on seditious conspiracy charges for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)

Associated Press= The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and other members have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the former Proud Boys chairman, and four others linked to the group are charged in the latest indictment against them.

All five were previously charged with different conspiracy counts.

More than three dozen people charged in the Capitol siege have been identified by federal authorities as Proud Boys leaders, members or associates.

TAGS
Charge January 6th Proud Boys riot Sedition
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Gas & Diesel Prices Continue To Set New Record Highs
Deal Reached To Avert Nurses Strike At St. Vincent As Talks Continue At Other Providence Hospitals
Majority Of Ballots In Clackamas County Have Been Counted
Two Dead In Portland Weekend Shootings
Connect With Us Listen To Us On