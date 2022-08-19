Prosecutor Calls For Probe Into Former Seattle Mayor’s Deleted Texts

SEATTLE (AP) – King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg has asked Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall to investigate the deletion of text messages from the phones of then-Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, the fire chief and then police chief in 2020.

The Seattle Times reports Satterberg said Thursday in an emailed statement that it wasn’t clear to him that anyone was going to start this investigation without prompting.

He said “just like the public’s right to an open courtroom, people have a right to know what is in public documents – including text messages.”

Cole-Tindall spokesperson Cynthia Sampson said the agency is in the early stages of reviewing the matter.