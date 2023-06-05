KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Pregnant Vancouver Woman Missing

June 5, 2023 3:43AM PDT
Photo: Vancouver Police Department

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The family of 31-year-old Kailiee Wheeless says they haven’t seen or heard from her in about a month.

Kailee is 5’7”, 150lbs and about 8 months pregnant. Nobody has spoken with her since the of May 2023. Kailee is currently houseless and could be suffering from medical complications dangerous to her and the child.

If you have information on Kailee’s whereabouts, please either call 911 or email Detective Carlow at [email protected].

