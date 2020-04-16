PPB Cracks Down On Street Racing
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland police will partner with other law enforcement agencies to crack down on street racing and stunting after Sunday’s racing on the Fremont Bridge.
Capt. Tony Passadore said Thursday a team of about two dozen officers from the Police Bureau, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Police and city park rangers will work to curtail the activity this weekend.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports they’ll be assisted by officers filming overhead and by district attorney’s office prosecutors.
On Sunday, police were called to the upper level of the Fremont Bridge on reports of dozens of street racers blocking traffic and spinning cars in donuts across the bridge span.