PPA Survey Shows Portland Police Morale Is Low

Aug 18, 2021 @ 7:12am
PORTLAND, Ore– A new survey conducted by the Portland Police Association reveals that the majority of  rank and file officers don’t think they have the support of city leaders. Almost all of the officers who responded said they don’t feel valued as city employees.

Some of their comments include:

“Nobody is standing up for what is right.”

“Public Safety has been abandoned by the city council for political performance.”

Daryl Turner Executive Director of the Portland Police Association says, “Catastrophically low staffing levels have made officers jobs even harder. We’re not doing a great job of policing out there because we’re not allowed to.”  130 officers have either retired or resigned since July of last year.

 

