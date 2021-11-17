      Weather Alert

Pot Growers Frustrated By Illegal Operations In Oregon

Nov 17, 2021 @ 3:27pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A licensed cannabis grower, a vineyard owner and a sheriff were among witnesses who testified this week before a committee of the Oregon Legislature, in an effort to seek help in stemming the proliferation of illegal grow sites in southern Oregon.

One lawmaker told the committee that millions of dollars will need to be spent to support law enforcement and site inspectors each year, for several years until the situation comes under control.

Many illegal marijuana farms are operating under the guise of being legal hemp farms.

TAGS
Growers illegal operations pot
Popular Posts
Britney Freed: Judge Dissolves Spears' Conservatorship
Jurors In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Return For Day 2 Of Deliberations
"Atmospheric River" Prompts Warning About Landslides
Respiratory Viruses Other Than COVID-19 Causing Concern In Washington State
Residents of Flooded RV Park Near Tillamook Rescued
Connect With Us Listen To Us On