Possibly Armed Suspects Sought in Truck Theft

Police have reopened part of Southeast Portland, after they closed it off as they searched for possibly armed suspects in a truck theft. Portland Police say it started when a man reported his pickup truck was stolen at gunpoint near 124th and Powell around 1 A.M. But what the thieves apparently did not know, ended up helping police:
“the complainant had left maybe a cell phone in the truck. And so it was able to track the movements of the truck and give real time updates.”
And that signal, led police right to the truck, says Lieutenant Gregg Pashley. “A short distance from where the truck was taken they found it. And when they approached the truck there were some people in it, and around it, said Pashley.
Two people in the truck, and two outside it, who ran off.
Police set up a perimeter near 124th and Powell, and to the North, searching yard by yard, and calling out the S.E.R.T, and crisis negotiators. They reopened the area earlier, and a re still looking for the suspects.