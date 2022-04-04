Portland’s Homicides Of 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is on pace in 2022 to surpass the record 90 homicides of 2021.
As of April 4th, there have been 24 homicides in the city with all but one from shootings. Portland Police figures do not include officer-involved shootings.
The following list compiles all of the city’s homicides to date:
The men were shot at Northeast 131st Place and Prescott Drive on New Years Day just before 2:00am.
Arrest: None reported
He was shot on North Morgan Street near Moore Avenue on January 2nd around 9:00pm.
Arrest: Joseph Banks, 49
Portland Starts Off The New Year With 3 Dead In Shootings
She was shot by her son, Justin Friedstrom, 47, on Southeast 103rd Drive near Harrison Street before committing suicide on January 11th.
He was shot at Northeast Ivy Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on January 17th around 11:00pm.
Man Dead After Reported Shooting In NE Portland
He was shot at Northeast 82nd and Milton Street on January 23rd around 11:30pm.
Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 6th Homicide Of 2022
He was shot at Northwest 2nd and Couch Street on January 28th around 2:15am.
Man Dies In Old Town Shooting
He was shot on Southeast Oak Street near 97th Avenue on January 30th around 1:45am.
He was shot at Northeast 52nd and Couch on January 30th around 8:30pm.
He was shot at Southeast 119th and Stark on February 2nd just before 4:00pm.
Two People Shot In East Portland In City’s 10th Homicide Of 2022
He was shot near Northeast 131st Place and Prescott Drive on February 5th around 2:00am.
One Killed In NE Portland Shooting
He was shot at a homeless camp in the Overlook neighborhood sometime around February 10th.
Man Found Dead At Homeless Camp Was Shot & Killed
He was shot near Southeast 124th and Powell on February 14th around midnight.
13th Person Dead As Wave Of Shootings Continues In Portland
He was assaulted near Northwest 3rd and Glisan on February 13th around 4:15am.
Arrest: Elijah Williams, 21
Man Brutally Beaten Dies In Portland’s 14th Homicide Of 2022
He was shot at North Mohawk and Fessenden Street on February 16th around 12:20am.
Arrest: Police say the shooter stayed at the scene and cooperated with detectives.
Man Shot And Killed In North Portland Early Wednesday
She was shot at Northeast 55th and Hassalo on February 19th around 8:00pm.
Arrest: Benjamin Smith, 43
Suspect In Normandale Park Shooting Faces 9 Charges, Arrest Warrant Issued
She was shot at Southeast 128th and Foster Road on February 20th around 10:30pm.
Mother Of 2 Shot & Killed In SE Portland Identified
He was shot at Northeast 2nd and Holladay on February 26th after 7:00pm.
Arrest: Lona-Akoni Hudson, 28
Arrest Made In Lloyd District Homicide
He was shot at Northeast 103rd and Sandy Boulevard on February 27th around 4:45am.
Man Dies In 2nd Weekend Homicide
He was shot at North Williams and Stanton Street on March 1st just after 12:00pm.
Suspect Indicted In Portland’s 20th Homicide
He was was shot at Southeast 8th and Washington on March 20th around 7:15am.
Portland Logs Its 21st Homicide
He was shot at Northeast 82nd and Milton on March 27th around 9:30pm.
Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 22nd Homicide
He was shot at NE Cesar Chavez Blvd. and Halsey Street on March 16th and police on March 29th announced he died from his injuries.
Shooting Victim Dies In Portland’s 23rd Homicide
A woman yet to be identified was shot at Southwest 6th and College Street on April 4th around 1:00am.
Woman Found Dead Near PSU Campus In 24th Homicide