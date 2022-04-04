      Weather Alert

Portland’s Homicides Of 2022

Apr 4, 2022 @ 9:55am
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is on pace in 2022 to surpass the record 90 homicides of 2021.

As of April 4th, there have been 24 homicides in the city with all but one from shootings.  Portland Police figures do not include officer-involved shootings.

The following list compiles all of the city’s homicides to date:

January

1) Quayan Johnell Foster, 21

2) Andre Lashun Foster, 43

The men were shot at Northeast 131st Place and Prescott Drive on New Years Day just before 2:00am.

Arrest: None reported

3) Isaiah Dewayne Hurst, 39

He was shot on North Morgan Street near Moore Avenue on January 2nd around 9:00pm.

Arrest: Joseph Banks, 49

Portland Starts Off The New Year With 3 Dead In Shootings

4) Karen Friedstrom, 74

She was shot by her son, Justin Friedstrom, 47, on Southeast 103rd Drive near Harrison Street before committing suicide on January 11th.

5) Rivero Miguel Francisco, 31

He was shot at Northeast Ivy Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on January 17th around 11:00pm.

Arrest: None reported

Man Dead After Reported Shooting In NE Portland

6) Aaron Williams, 29

He was shot at Northeast 82nd and Milton Street on January 23rd around 11:30pm.

Arrest: None reported

Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 6th Homicide Of 2022

7) Jaquan Jamaul Jenkins, 26

He was shot at Northwest 2nd and Couch Street on January 28th around 2:15am.

Arrest: None reported

Man Dies In Old Town Shooting

8) Rodriguez Dramane Griffin, 35

He was shot on Southeast Oak Street near 97th Avenue on January 30th around 1:45am.

Arrest: None reported

9) Dustin William Norton, 41

He was shot at Northeast 52nd and Couch on January 30th around 8:30pm.

Arrest: None reported

February

10) Jeff Ramirez, 35

He was shot at Southeast 119th and Stark on February 2nd just before 4:00pm.

Arrest: Joseph Banks, 49

Two People Shot In East Portland In City’s 10th Homicide Of 2022

11) Corey Eady, 44

He was shot near Northeast 131st Place and Prescott Drive on February 5th around 2:00am.

Arrest: None reported

One Killed In NE Portland Shooting

12) Richard Walloch, 71

He was shot at a homeless camp in the Overlook neighborhood sometime around February 10th.

Arrest: None reported

Man Found Dead At Homeless Camp Was Shot & Killed

13) Andre Ethel, 39

He was shot near Southeast 124th and Powell on February 14th around midnight.

Arrest: None reported

13th Person Dead As Wave Of Shootings Continues In Portland

14) James “Tony” Wise, 46

He was assaulted near Northwest 3rd and Glisan on February 13th around 4:15am.

.

Arrest: Elijah Williams, 21

Man Brutally Beaten Dies In Portland’s 14th Homicide Of 2022

15) Zachary Moore, 30

He was shot at North Mohawk and Fessenden Street on February 16th around 12:20am.

Arrest: Police say the shooter stayed at the scene and cooperated with detectives.

Man Shot And Killed In North Portland Early Wednesday

16) Brandy “June” Knightly, 60

She was shot at Northeast 55th and Hassalo on February 19th around 8:00pm.

Arrest: Benjamin Smith, 43

Suspect In Normandale Park Shooting Faces 9 Charges, Arrest Warrant Issued

17) Adau G. Duop, 25

She was shot at Southeast 128th and Foster Road on February 20th around 10:30pm.

Arrest: None reported

Mother Of 2 Shot & Killed In SE Portland Identified

18) Jacob Dreyer, 38

He was shot at Northeast 2nd and Holladay on February 26th after 7:00pm.

Arrest: Lona-Akoni Hudson, 28

Arrest Made In Lloyd District Homicide

19) Rey “Kevin” Arras-Rios, 28

He was shot at Northeast 103rd and Sandy Boulevard on February 27th around 4:45am.

Arrest: Police say the shooter stayed at the scene and cooperated with detectives.

Man Dies In 2nd Weekend Homicide

March

20) Mark Johnson, 55

He was shot at North Williams and Stanton Street on March 1st just after 12:00pm.

Arrest: Joseph Banks, 49

Suspect Indicted In Portland’s 20th Homicide

21) Michael Fitch, 40

He was was shot at Southeast 8th and Washington on March 20th around 7:15am.

Arrest: None reported

Portland Logs Its 21st Homicide

22) Shaani Mohamed, 39

He was shot at Northeast 82nd and Milton on March 27th around 9:30pm.

Arrest: None reported

Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 22nd Homicide

23) Zackary Harris, 30

He was shot at NE Cesar Chavez Blvd. and Halsey Street on March 16th and police on March 29th announced he died from his injuries.

Zackary Harris, 30.

Arrest: None reported

Shooting Victim Dies In Portland’s 23rd Homicide

24) Unknown

A woman yet to be identified was shot at Southwest 6th and College Street on April 4th around 1:00am.

Arrest: None reported

Woman Found Dead Near PSU Campus In 24th Homicide

 

