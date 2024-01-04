Portland Winter Light Festival Returns For Ninth Year In 2024

Portland, Ore. — The highly anticipated Portland Winter Light Festival (PDXWLF) is set to illuminate the city for its ninth consecutive year from February 2 to 10, 2024. Organized by PGE, this renowned celebration promises to captivate audiences with a dazzling display of light installations and performances by more than 130 artist teams.

The festival will activate key locations in the central city, including Pioneer Courthouse Square, the World Trade Center, and The Electric Blocks (open on Fridays and Saturdays only). Complementing these anchor sites, a network of pop-up installations will bring light to neighborhoods and business districts across the city, transforming various spaces into a vibrant playground of creativity. Festival enthusiasts can explore these pop-ups throughout the 9-day event.

This year’s theme, “What Glows Under Pressure,” will be interpreted by a diverse lineup of local, regional, and national artists. The complete artist roster is available at pdxwlf.com and in the press kit. Notable installations include Heather Dawn Sparks’ “Nautilus Deep Sea” at Waterfront Park, Nicky Alice’s mesmerizing “Tesseract,” and GuildWorks’ large-scale migratory bird sculpture, “Migrations,” debuted at Burning Man 2023.

Returning favorites like Andrew Wade Smith’s “Projection Magic” and Stephen Schieberl’s colossal interactive inflatable installation, “Bubble,” will continue to enchant festivalgoers. Additionally, performance acts such as the Opening Night Fire Show, Bright Heart Circus, and Spencer Sprocket will add their creative flair to the event.

Beyond the artistic spectacle, PDXWLF aims to foster connection and community, activating the city during the darkest time of the year. The festival’s commitment to accessibility is reflected in its free admission and dedication to neighborhood engagement and economic stimulation. In 2023, PDXWLF welcomed nearly 208,000 visitors, generated an estimated economic impact of $4.4 million, and relied on the support of over 250 volunteers.

Taaj Armstrong of PGE Community Impact expressed enthusiasm, stating, “The Portland Winter Light Festival is JUST the kind of energy our region needs during the winter months, and PGE is proud to power it (with renewable energy, of course!). Portland is known for its eclectic energy, and we’re excited to invite families, local and from afar, to the downtown core and surrounding areas to experience the wonder of light and art against the backdrop of a vibe that can only be found in our beautiful city.”

Mark your calendars for the Portland Winter Light Festival 2024, running from February 2 to 10. Anchor locations include Pioneer Courthouse Square, World Trade Center, and The Electric Blocks (open on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 10 PM). Pop-up locations will be open throughout the festival from 6 to 10 PM, with specific times varying. For the latest updates, visit pdxwlf.com and follow the festival on social media.

(This story produced with the assistance of AI)