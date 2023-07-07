Portland Timbers’ Postponed Match Against Colorado Rapids Rescheduled For July 12

Portland, Ore. — The Portland Timbers’ away game against the Colorado Rapids on July 4th, which was interrupted due to severe weather conditions at halftime, will resume on Wednesday, July 12, as announced by the league. The match will continue at 6 p.m. PT at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park and will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in both English and Spanish. Local radio broadcasts will be available on 750 The Game.

In accordance with league policy, the Western Conference matchup will resume with the same players on the field and substitutes available as when the match was initially postponed. The game will recommence in the 46th minute, with the score remaining 0-0 from halftime.