Portland Thorns Coach Resigns

November 12, 2021; Portland, OR, USA; Thorns head coach Rhian Wilkinson at Providence Park. Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer-Portland Thorns

PORTLAND, Ore. – More drama for the Portland Thorns.

About a month after winning the NWSL Championship and just a day after owner Merritt Paulson announced he’s selling the team amidst controversy, coach Rhian Wilkinson announced her resignation.

In a statement, the coach says she self-reported a relationship with a player that started as a friendship and turned “complex” to the team and was cleared of any wrongdoing by a joint investigation by the league and the player’s association.

However, she says her team asked her to step down and she’s agreeing to do it.

She was named head coach ahead of the 2022 season.

This year, the Thorns had a record of 10-3-9 and won the club’s league-best third NWSL Championship.