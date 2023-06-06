KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Portland Sandwich Week is Here!

June 6, 2023 8:56AM PDT
Photo by Veronica Carter

We had Pizza Week, and Burger Week, and now it’s time to put the Sandwich in the spotlight!   It’s Portland Sandwich Week.

You can hear the story here:

 

Photo by Veronica Carter

There are over 30 restaurants participating this go-round. Here’s how it works: Each restaurant comes up with a special sandwich, and they’re only 8$. The idea is to get people to try new places. It’s not just Portland. Beaverton, Tigard, and Lake Oswego all have sandwich shops participating.

Here are a few highlights:

Big’s Chicken: Smoked and Braised Chicken Rojo
Binary Brewing: Heartsink 2.0
Buddy’s Steaks has the Schmitter (which I tried yesterday, and it’s delicious!)
Flew the Coop: The Smokestack
Grand Fir Brewing : Fried Oyster Po’ Boy
Lardo: Pig Shrimpin
Moreland Alehouse: Fried Chicken Carbonara Sammy

Parkside: Chicken A La King
Sweet Home Bar and Grill: pulled pork
Three Mermaids Public House: Smoke dat Brisket

It’s sponsored by the Portland Mercury and we’re including their list of who’s participating this year.  You can find that here

Photo by Veronica Carter

 

