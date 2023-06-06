Portland Sandwich Week is Here!

We had Pizza Week, and Burger Week, and now it’s time to put the Sandwich in the spotlight! It’s Portland Sandwich Week.

You can hear the story here:

There are over 30 restaurants participating this go-round. Here’s how it works: Each restaurant comes up with a special sandwich, and they’re only 8$. The idea is to get people to try new places. It’s not just Portland. Beaverton, Tigard, and Lake Oswego all have sandwich shops participating.

Here are a few highlights:

Big’s Chicken: Smoked and Braised Chicken Rojo

Binary Brewing: Heartsink 2.0

Buddy’s Steaks has the Schmitter (which I tried yesterday, and it’s delicious!)

Flew the Coop: The Smokestack

Grand Fir Brewing : Fried Oyster Po’ Boy

Lardo: Pig Shrimpin

Moreland Alehouse: Fried Chicken Carbonara Sammy

Parkside: Chicken A La King

Sweet Home Bar and Grill: pulled pork

Three Mermaids Public House: Smoke dat Brisket

It’s sponsored by the Portland Mercury and we’re including their list of who’s participating this year. You can find that here