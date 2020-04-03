Portland Public Schools Closer To Moving Classes Online
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week, Portland Public School delivered 2,000 laptops to students in need and the district expects to distribute several thousand more. The IT team has been hard at work getting devices to any student who needs one. The district is also working to provide free wifi to families who need access.
“It feels like our generation’s Apollo 13 moment, as we reimagine the educational model from one situated in a classroom, to one that promotes learning virtually, in an effort to remain connected to our students and to do our best to try and encourage a continued opportunity to learn from our educators,” said Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero.
The district has distributed over 46,000 meals and will continue providing meals weekdays from 11:00am to 1:00pm. More information can be found here.
They’ve also donated over 2,400 N95 masks and facilitated the donation of personal protective equipment that is critically needed by health care workers and first responders.
Superintendent Guerrero delivered this message to families.