KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Portland Police Investigating Nearly A Dozen Fentanyl Overdoses Involving Children

September 28, 2023 4:43PM PDT
Share
Portland Police Investigating Nearly A Dozen Fentanyl Overdoses Involving Children
Credit: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nearly a dozen children, including a 1-year-old, have overdosed on fentanyl since June in Portland, Oregon, its police bureau said Thursday, intensifying alarm in a city like so many others that has struggled to address the deadliest overdose crisis in U.S. history.

Police said 10 minors have overdosed since June and fentanyl is suspected in all but one of the cases. Half of the incidents were fatal. A 1-year-old, 2-year-old, 5-year-old and two 15-year-olds are among the dead, the Portland Police Bureau said in a news release.

A growing number of children are dying of fentanyl overdoses across the country amid an escalating opioid crisis that last year claimed nearly 80,000 lives, according to federal data. In the past month, a 2-year-old with a significant amount of fentanyl in her system died at her home south of Seattle, a 1-year-old died of a suspected fentanyl overdose at a day care in New York City and a 15-month-old in California died after being exposed to the substance in her home.

Police in Portland have increased patrols to shut down an open-air fentanyl market at an abandoned building downtown, and Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek just this week announced plans to address fentanyl flowing into the state.

Kotek said she has directed the Oregon State Police to increase staff on local drug enforcement teams and boost patrol and detective resources, among other things, in order to disrupt the fentanyl supply chain.

Portland police say they’re concerned by the growing number of juvenile overdoses. The number of such overdoses since June alone is higher than the total number investigated over the last three years combined.

The episodes are considered “suspected” overdoses until confirmed by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The police bureau’s narcotics and organized crime unit is investigating all of the cases.

More about:
children
fentanyl
Overdose
Portland

Popular Posts

1

Oregon Food Bank Says Sorry Timmy, You’re Too White To Eat Today
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Edges Up To 7.19%
3

Actor Bijou Phillips Files For Divorce From Danny Masterson After Rape Convictions
4

Evacuation Orders Remain For Rosewood Station Apartment Buildings In Clackamas County
5

Providence Requiring Caregivers To Say Yes Or No To Newest COVID-19 Vaccine Or Face Possible Termination