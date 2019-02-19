Portland Police Commanding Officers Association Files Complaint Against Mayor And Commissioners

PORTLAND, OR - AUGUST 04: Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson speaks with Portland Police during the Alt Right Rally at Tom McCall Waterfront Park on August 4, 2018 in Portland, Oregon. The Rally also brought opposition from Rose City Antifa and other groups. The rally was ultimately broken up by police after elements of the Antifa group were broken up by police when some of their members allegedly threw items at law enforcement officials. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Portland, Ore. — The Portland Police Commanding Officers Association (PPCOA) Tuesday, filed a complaint with the city’s Human Resources Officer against Mayor Ted Wheeler, Commissioner JoAnn Hardesty and Commissioner Chloe Eudaly.

The complaint is in regards to public statements made regarding text messages between Lieutenant Jeff Niiya and Patriot Prayer Founder Joey Gibson.

The PPCOA says the statements are violations of Bureau of Human Resources Administrative Rule 2.02. This rule prohibits workplace harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

The PPCOA says it has also filed a grievance against the City for a violation of the labor agreement based on the various public statements.

In a written statement, the PPCOA says: “Our job is to keep the people of Portland safe. That means building bridges and developing cordial relationships with diverse groups and individuals. We have regular open communication with the mayor’s office about our work and the tactics we employ. This situation is no different. Mayor Ted Wheeler’s statement about our communications with Patriot Prayer organizers is either disingenuous or shows willful ignorance of the situation. Either way it shows that during his two years as Portland Police Commissioner he has failed to develop an understanding of even basic police work.”