Portland Office Of FBI Looking For New Recruits

The FBI in Portland is holding a special recruiting event this evening.

The seminar will be held at the FBI’s Portland office near PDX Airport. Attendees will hear from Oregon’s Special Agent in Charge Kieran Ramsey and others who will discuss the application process and what it’s like to be a Special Agent.

SAC Ramsey says there are a lot of misconceptions about what the FBI looks for in a new recruit.

“… in the end we’re looking for people that want that same commitment to the mission of the FBI that we have currently.”

He says applicants don’t need criminal justice backgrounds, often people with degrees in STEM fields, or advanced computer skills become Special Agents.

The Agency asks that you register by emailing [email protected]