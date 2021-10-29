      Breaking News
Portland Businesses: Shop Local

Oct 29, 2021 @ 4:07pm
PORTLAND, Ore. – Supply chain issues and out of stock items may be a problem with online shopping this year.But local leaders and small business owners in Portland have a solution.

They held a downtown event Friday spreading the message to “Shop local and Shop early.”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and a variety of speakers talked about the need to keep shopping dollars in the community.

