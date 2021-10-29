Portland Businesses: Shop Local

They held a downtown event Friday spreading the message to “Shop local and Shop early.”
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and a variety of speakers talked about the need to keep shopping dollars in the community.
Be #HereForPortland this holiday season.
Shop local and shop early to make sure holiday gifts for your loved ones come from our community.
Thanks to Orox Leather Co. and Amity Artisan Goods and for your resilience and array of unique goods. #ShopLocalPDX #ShopSmallPDX pic.twitter.com/nuBym6tNBD
— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) October 29, 2021
