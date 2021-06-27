Portland Breaks All-Time High Temperature Record

Portland, Ore. — Just after 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time, the temperature at the official National Weather Service site reached 108 degrees. That beats the previous record of 107 degrees set in 1965 and twice in 1981.
Well, PDX has done it. 108 degrees Fahrenheit at the airport. That breaks the all time high temperature for the airport of 107 degrees Fahrenheit. #orwx #PNWheatwave pic.twitter.com/tcIDUqZsXu
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) June 27, 2021
Forecasters believe that the new record will last for just one day as the forecasted high on Sunday is expected to be above 110 degrees.