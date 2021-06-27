      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning Saturday Through Monday

Portland Breaks All-Time High Temperature Record

Jun 26, 2021 @ 6:41pm

Portland, Ore. — Just after 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time, the temperature at the official National Weather Service site reached 108 degrees.  That beats the previous record of 107 degrees set in 1965 and twice in 1981.

Forecasters believe that the new record will last for just one day as the forecasted high on Sunday is expected to be above 110 degrees.

