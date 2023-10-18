KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Portland Basketball Officials Association Commissioner Trains New Referees

October 18, 2023 11:37AM PDT
Share
Portland Basketball Officials Association Commissioner Trains New Referees
Photo Credit: Brett Reckamp

BEAVERTON, Ore. — PBOA Commissioner Cam Rust knows the some 300 referees he organizes have a tough job.  Wearing the black and white stripes of a ref is not easy.  And it’s the kind of part-time job that has some ref’s leaving the profession.  Cam says all of them will get yelled at at one time or another in their career.  He only hopes whomever does the arguing doesn’t get personal.

Rust says they like to take advantage of events like the one that took place on Saturday at Southridge High School in Beaverton.  It was a slate of preseason games with real varsity players.  The trainee’s got a chance to actually work the games for shifts while veteran officials tailed behind them, making sure they were doing things right and giving pointers.

Cam calls the job of being a high school basketball official a labor of love.  But says it’s a great way to make a little bit of money while keeping in shape and putting themselves right in the heart of the action.  He says it’s a rewarding feeling when a team of officials work a clean game and know they did their best.

Photo Credit: Brett Reckamp

Below is a portion of a conversation Commissioner Rust had from the sidelines at Southridge with KXL’s Brett Reckamp:

 

 

More about:
basketball
brett reckamp
Cam Rust
high school
officials
PBOA
Referee
Southridge high school
youth sports

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Surges To 7.57%, Holding At Highest Level Since 2000
2

Prosecutors Seeking To Recharge Actor Alec Baldwin In Fatal Shooting On Movie Set
3

Oregon Republican Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer Declines To Vote For Jim Jordan As Speaker Of The House
4

Former President Trump Told To Keep Volume Down After Getting Animated At New York Civil Fraud Trial
5

US Inflation Eased Slightly Last Month As Price Increases Slow Descent