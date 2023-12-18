KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Pope Approves Blessings For Same-Sex Couples If They Don’t Resemble Marriage

December 18, 2023 10:00AM PST
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has formally approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples.

The Vatican issued a new document explaining a radical change in Vatican policy by insisting that people seeking God’s love and mercy shouldn’t be subject to “an exhaustive moral analysis” to receive it.

The document from the Vatican’s doctrine office was released Monday.

It elaborates on a letter Francis sent to two conservative cardinals and published in October.

In that preliminary response, Francis suggested such blessings could be offered under some circumstances if they didn’t confuse the ritual with the sacrament of marriage.

