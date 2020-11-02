      Weather Alert

Police Shoot and Kill Man In Puyallup

Nov 2, 2020 @ 3:25pm

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) – Officials say an officer fatally shot a suspect in Puyallup.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team says the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday.

A Buckley police officer was attempting to make contact with a man wanted in a felony assault and felony harassment incident that happened earlier in the day in the city of Carbonado.

The officer was being assisted by a Puyallup police officer and at least two Pierce County sheriff’s deputies.

The officers encountered the man in the road near the residence and shots were fired.

The officers and deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave.

