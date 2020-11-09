Police Seeking Witnesses To Deadly Shooting In SE Portland; Some Neighbors Say They Ignored The Sound Because Of Other Fireworks
Portland, Ore. – A suspect is still on the run from police after shooting and killing a person on a busy street in Southeast Portland. The victim in the shooting Saturday night around 7:30pm near 33rd and Powell has not been identified yet.
It may be tough to solve this murder investigation. Often police rely on tips from the public and witnesses to crack open a case. But in this case, many who may have heard something likely ignored it because many people are Portland were lighting off fireworks around the same time.
Just hours earlier was the first announcement that Joe Biden was unofficially projected to be President-elect.
KXL’s Jacob Dean talked with one woman who lives around the corner from where it happened. She says her husband and she heard the shooting, and thought it didn’t sound like the other fireworks they heard. They walked around the corner to Plaid Pantry and that’s when they saw all the police and a police mobile command center setup for the investigation. They say they hope people come forward to help catch the suspect.
No arrest has been made and the victim has not been identified yet.
If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious police want to hear from you.
Read more from police:
The victim in the shooting yesterday in the 3500 Block of Southeast 33rd Avenue did not survive. Responding officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived, however, the victim died at the scene.
Cause and manner of death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner at a later time and date. Additional information will be released at the direction of the investigators.
Portland Police detectives are investigating and ask that anyone with information about this incident contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 [email protected]portlandoregon.gov or
Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 [email protected] .