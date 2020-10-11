Police Say Protestors Block Major Road, 26 Arrests Made
According to Police a mass gathering formed in Northeast Portland Saturday night and marched to North Precinct where many started to block a major road.
Officers say they moved many out off the road and arrests were made.
According to a police press release ,”a gathering formed in Alberta Park, 1905 Northeast Killingsworth Street. The participants moved on sidewalks to North Precinct, 449 Northeast Emerson Street. When the group arrived, they were numbered at an estimated 75 people. Virtually all of them wore armor, helmets, masks, and/or carried shields and umbrellas.”
The press release continues, “The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) had information that the gathering was a planned “direct action” event. The crowd’s posture, including their armored attire, strongly suggested that this was planned to be another such event. PPB was also concerned about the safety of the protesters, who were clad in black and difficult to see, on a major thoroughfare that was open to vehicular traffic. Due to these concerns, and the fact there were resources in place to make arrests, action was taken earlier in this event than ones before.”
Police made a total of 26 arrests.