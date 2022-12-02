KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Police Officer Shot While Trying To Make Arrest In Pasco, Washington

December 1, 2022 5:15PM PST
Share
Police Officer Shot While Trying To Make Arrest In Pasco, Washington
Credit: MGN

PASCO, Wash. (AP) – Pasco Police in southeast Washington state say one of their officers was shot and wounded while making an arrest.

The agency said on Facebook that the officer was shot Thursday afternoon and was in stable condition at a local hospital.

The Tri-City Herald reports that a person was taken into custody after officers surrounded a house in Pasco.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances of the shooting including whether the officer fired a weapon or if the person in custody also was shot.

A regional special investigations unit is helping with the investigation.

More about:
officer
Pasco
police
shot
Washington
Wounded

Popular Posts

1

Wildfire Breaks Out At Tillamook Head
2

King Tides Hit Oregon Coast
3

Buffalo Shooter Pleads Guilty In Racist Supermarket Massacre
4

Florida Amusement Park Fined $250,000 After Death
5

Sauvie Island Bridge to be Renamed