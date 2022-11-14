KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Police: Four University Of Idaho Students Found Dead By Campus

November 14, 2022 9:46AM PST
Share
Police: Four University Of Idaho Students Found Dead By Campus

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) – Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus.

According to a press release from the city of Moscow, police officers responded to a report of an unconscious person when they entered the home at around noon Sunday.

They found the bodies of four people inside. Authorities did not release any additional details, including the cause of death.

The discovery prompted the University of Idaho to ask students to shelter in place for about an hour until investigators determined there was no threat.

The university canceled school on Monday and said counselors would be available.

Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson expressed condolences to the students’ families on Monday.

More about:
Death
University of Idaho

Popular Posts

1

Brittney Griner Sent To Russian Penal Colony To Serve Sentence
2

US To Fly Supersonic Bomber In Show Of Force Against North Korea
3

New Supreme Court Justice Jackson Issues First Opinion
4

Oregon Mayor Charged With Attempted Murder
5

Woman Charged With Arson for Apartment Fire That Hospitalized Eight