Plane Crashes Into Backyard Of Port Orchard Home
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) – At least one person was seriously injured when a plane crashed into the backyard of a Port Orchard home.
The Cessna 150 plane went down into the trees along Genesis Avenue just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.
The pilot was trapped in the burning wreckage, but witnesses near the scene were able to begin firefighting efforts before South Kitsap Fire & Rescue arrived.
The pilot was eventually freed and airlifted to a local hospital, deputies said.