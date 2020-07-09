      Breaking News
Court Rulings Keep Trump’s Financial Records Private For Now

Plane Crashes Into Backyard Of Port Orchard Home

Jul 9, 2020 @ 1:43pm

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) – At least one person was seriously injured when a plane crashed into the backyard of a Port Orchard home.

The Cessna 150 plane went down into the trees along Genesis Avenue just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

The pilot was trapped in the burning wreckage, but witnesses near the scene were able to begin firefighting efforts before South Kitsap Fire & Rescue arrived.

The pilot was eventually freed and airlifted to a local hospital, deputies said.

TAGS
home Plane Crash Port Orchard
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast