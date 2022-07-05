Pilot Dies In Small Plane Crash At Vancouver’s Pearson Field

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The pilot who died when his small plane crashed at Pearson Field on the morning of June 28th has been identified.
The plane went down on the runway and caught fire just after 7:30am, killing 64-year-old Thomas Posey of Vancouver.
Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.
The airfield is operated by the city of Vancouver, which owns nearly half of the 134-acre site. The rest of the land is owned by the National Park Service and leased to the city. It opened in 1905 and is one of the oldest continually operating airfields in the United States.