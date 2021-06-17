Petition To Recall Washington Governor Jay Inslee Dismissed By Judge

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state officials have said a petition that was filed last month to recall Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic was dismissed this week.
KOMO-TV reports the governor’s office said Wednesday that a judge ruled to dismiss the petition filed by a citizen group known as Washingtonians to Recall Inslee.
The residents could appeal, but it wasn’t immediately known if they planned to do so.
The group alleged in its May petition that the governor’s order that limited activities in the state during the pandemic interfered with their rights to assemble, work freely and participate in religious activities.