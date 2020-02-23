      Weather Alert

Pedestrian Hit & Seriously Injured By Car On West Burnside

Feb 23, 2020 @ 7:51am

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a car on West Burnside near Northwest 22nd Place on Saturday night.

Investigators say he was crossing mid-block between St. Clair Avenue and 22nd Place when he was struck by a vehicle going westbound.

The prognosis of the victim is unknown at this time.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle were not injured.  Officers found no sign of impairment or distracted driving.

