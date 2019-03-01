Pedestrian Hit And Killed In SE Portland

Portland, Oregon – A woman was hit and killed this morning near Southeast 92nd and Holgate. Portland Police are on scene investigating. An officer responding to another call happened to be in the area and saw the victim laying in the road around 7:30am. They called for help, the woman was rushed to the hospital but she died. Sgt. Kevin Allen with Portland police says the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers. Southeast Holgate is shutdown between 91st and 92nd for the investigation near Lents Park.