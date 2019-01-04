Pedestrian Dies After Crash In Downtown PDX

Portland, Oregon – An elderly man has died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Downtown Portland. It happened just after 7am at Southwest Salmon and Park. The victim was crossing in an unmarked crosswalk. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. Police expect the intersection to be closed for several hours as the Major Crash team investigates.

KXL’s Jacob Dean talked with Portland Police Sgt. Chris Burley:

UPDATE: PEDESTRIAN IN MONDAY MORNING MAJOR CRASH TEAM INVESTIGATION DIES AT AREA HOSPITAL

The pedestrian struck by a vehicle this morning at Southwest Salmon Street and Southwest Park Avenue has died at an area hospital. The Major Crash Team continues to investigate this crash and road closures remain in effect in this area of Downtown Portland. This is the first traffic crash fatality investigated by the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team in 2019. The identity of the deceased will be provided after a member of the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office identifies the deceased and the deceased’s next of kin have been notified. There is no additional information to provide at this time regarding this investigation.

TRAFFIC #ALERT: MAJOR CRASH TEAM INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY IN DOWNTOWN PORTLAND — ONE PERSON SERIOUSLY INJURED

On Friday, January 4, 2019, at 7:06 a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to the intersection of Southwest Salmon Street and Southwest Park Avenue on the report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

Officers and emergency medical responders arrived on scene and found an injured adult male lying on the roadway. The man was provided emergency medical aid and transported to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of what are believed to be serious-life-threatening injuries.

Members with the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team is responding to lead this investigation because of the severity of the injuries suffered by the man during the crash. Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division are also responding to assist with this Major Crash Team investigation.

Based on preliminary information, investigators believe the pedestrian was crossing Southwest Salmon Street in an unmarked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling on Southwest Salmon Street.

The driver of the vehicle has remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. At this time in the investigation there have been no arrests or citations.

During this traffic crash investigation, Southwest Salmon Street will be closed between Southwest 9th Avenue and Southwest Broadway; Southwest Park Avenue will be closed between Southwest Main Street and Southwest Taylor Street. Traffic will likely be impacted for the next four to six hours in this area of Downtown Portland.

Anyone with information about this investigation should contact Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.

The Portland Police Bureau is committed to working with our partners in government and the community to create safer streets and work towards reducing, and eventually eliminating, traffic fatalities as part of Vision Zero.

To learn more about the City of Portland’s Vision Zero effort, please visit: http://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/40390