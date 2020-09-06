Over 28,000 Cases Reported In Oregon; Labor Day Weekend Totals To Be Released On Tuesday
Portland, Ore. – 190 new cases of covid-19 were reported in Oregon, bringing the state’s total over 28,000 for the first time to 28,044 cases. The most new cases are from Multnomah county with 50. Followed by Marion county with 30 new cases. One more Oregonian has died from coronavirus making the state’s death toll 481. The latest victim was a 89-year-old man from Lane county who tested positive on August 27th and died on September 5th at his home. Currently statewide there are 91 patients in the hospital confirmed to have the virus, including 45 people in the ICU and 23 on ventilators. We’ll learn how many new cases and deaths were reported over the Labor Day weekend on Tuesday from the Oregon Health Authority.
Read more from OHA:
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (18), Columbia (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (3), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Lane (14), Linn (2), Malheur (8), Marion (30), Morrow (1), Multnomah (50), Polk (3), Umatilla (14), Wasco (3), Washington (23), and Yamhill (2).
Oregon’s 481st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on August 27 and died on September 5, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
