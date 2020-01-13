Oscar Nomination For Laika’s Missing Link
Hillsboro, Or.- Laika’s Missing Link has been nominated for an Oscar award. The nomination comes just over a week after it won a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature.
The story is about a Big Foot like creature looking for his relatives. Also nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Movie are “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” Dean DeBlois, “I Lost My Body” Jeremy Clapin. “Klaus” Sergio Pablos, and “Toy Story 4” Josh Cooley.
The Academy Awards will be handed out on February 9th.