Oscar Nomination For Laika’s Missing Link

Jan 13, 2020 @ 7:01am

Hillsboro, Or.- Laika’s Missing Link has been nominated for an Oscar award. The nomination comes just over a week after it won  a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature.

The story is about a Big Foot like creature looking for his relatives. Also nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Movie are “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” Dean DeBlois, “I Lost My Body” Jeremy Clapin. “Klaus” Sergio Pablos, and “Toy Story 4”  Josh Cooley.

The Academy Awards will be handed out on February 9th.

