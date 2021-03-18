Oregon’s Thursday COVID-19 Count: 393 New Cases & 4 Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. — 393 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths were reported Thursday by the Oregon Health Authority. The tally of positive cases in the state is now at 160,622 with 2,353 deaths.
The most new cases in the report comes from Multnomah County with 66 followed by Washington County (45) and Marion County (44).
The latest victims to die with the virus were between 44 and 79-years-old. They all died within the past five days and had underlying health conditions.
Hospitalizations have increased by 8 since yesterday to 116, and there are 9 more patients (38) in intensive care.
More than 1.4 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Oregon. The state’s reporting system is catching up from a server outage earlier this week. The largest number of vaccinations reported on a single day was entered on Wednesday.