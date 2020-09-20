Oregon’s Latest: 208 New Cases, One New Death, 145 Patients Hospitalized Including 32 In ICU And 11 On Ventilators
Portland, Ore. – There are 208 new cases of covid-19 reported in Oregon. The most new cases are from Multnomah county with 41, and Washington county with 28. Another Oregonian has died from the virus, bringing the state’s death toll up to 526. The latest victim is a 73-year-old Marion county woman, who died at Providence St. Vincent Medical center. Statewide 145 patients are in the hospital for covid, including 32 in the ICU and 11 on ventilators.
Oregon Health Authority reported 208 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 30,801.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (18), Clatsop (4), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Deschutes (9), Douglas (2), Gilliam (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (2), Klamath (1), Lane (23), Linn (7), Malheur (15), Marion (21), Morrow (3), Multnomah (41), Polk (1), Umatilla (8), Washington (28), and Yamhill (3).
Oregon’s 526th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept.18, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
