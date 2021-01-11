Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 939 Cases, 10 Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 939 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths from the virus today.
That brings the state’s totals to 126,607 cases and 1,613 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (13), Clackamas (87), Clatsop (1), Columbia (14), Coos (15), Crook (1), Deschutes (38), Douglas (16), Hood River (3), Jackson (40), Jefferson (5), Josephine (38), Lane (61), Lincoln (8), Linn (13), Malheur (2), Marion (110), Morrow (8), Multnomah (16), Polk (40), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (63), Union (5), Wasco (7), Washington (314) and Yamhill (18)
The deaths occurred between December 11th and January 9th and were people between 53 and 98 years of age.
All 10 people had underlying conditions.
Almost 105,000 Oregonians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Oregon Health Authority says that’s out of the almost 271,000 doses the state has received so far.
409 Oregonians are in the hospital with the virus today.
That’s six more than yesterday.
84 of those patients are in ICU.