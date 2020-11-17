Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 935 New Cases, 13 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 935 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 58,570 cases and 778 deaths.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (15), Clackamas (85), Clatsop (5), Columbia (7), Coos (5), Curry (4), Deschutes (30), Douglas (37), Harney (5), Hood River (4), Jackson (60), Jefferson (28), Josephine (2), Klamath (25), Lake (4), Lane (45), Lincoln (2), Linn (16), Malheur (7), Marion (151), Morrow (1), Multnomah (208), Polk (21), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (41), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (5), Washington (88), and Yamhill (20).
The deaths occurred between October 27th and November 16th and were people between 52 and 98 years of age.
10 of the 13 people had confirmed underlying conditions.