Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 849 New Cases, 11 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 849 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 135,973 cases and 1,843 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (24), Clackamas (71), Clatsop (7), Columbia (1), Coos (10), Crook (2), Deschutes (32), Douglas (22), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (42), Jefferson (6), Josephine (21), Klamath (18), Lake (1), Lane (97), Lincoln (11), Linn (23), Malheur (18), Marion (87), Morrow (11), Multnomah (123), Polk (18), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (35), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (11), Washington (110), Yamhill (26).
The deaths occurred between December 28th and January 20th and were people between 52 and 100 years of age.
All 11 people had underlying conditions.
329 people are hospitalized by the virus today, 87 of those patients are in ICU.
And almost 254,000 doses of a vaccine have been administered in Oregon.