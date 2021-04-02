Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 499 New Cases, No New Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 499 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths from the virus.
Here is today’s case information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (5), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Columbia (13), Coos (12), Crook (5), Curry (7), Deschutes (24), Douglas (14), Harney (5), Jackson (29), Jefferson (3), Josephine (10), Klamath (19), Lake (1), Lane (43), Lincoln (10), Linn (14), Malheur (1), Marion (39), Multnomah (111), Polk (16), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (7), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Washington (52) and Yamhill (13).
157 Oregonians are hospitalized by the virus today.
42 of those patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 962,741 first and second doses of Pfizer, 890,157 first and second doses of Moderna and 45,256 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.