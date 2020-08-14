      Weather Alert
Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 323 New Cases, 2 More Deaths

Aug 14, 2020 @ 1:57pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 323 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s total numbers to 22,613 cases and 385 deaths.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (2), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (1), Coos (2), Deschutes (6), Hood River (8), Jackson (23), Jefferson (4), Josephine (6), Lane (4), Lincoln (3), Linn (9), Malheur (18), Marion (49), Morrow (10), Multnomah (52), Polk (13), Umatilla (37), Wasco (2), Washington (25), and Yamhill (21).

450,494 people have now tested negative for the virus.

Both of the deaths occurred on August 12th.

The Lane County woman was 73, while the Umatilla County man was 85.

Both had underlying medical conditions.

224 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, while 4,355 people are considered recovered.

