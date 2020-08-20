Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 301 New Cases, 4 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority today reports 301 new COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s total numbers to 24,165 cases and 412 deaths.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (32), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Deschutes (1), Douglas (2), Jackson (18), Jefferson (5), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (7), Lincoln (4), Linn (6), Malheur (7), Marion (54), Morrow (5), Multnomah (57), Polk (5), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (19), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (50), and Yamhill (12).
482,202 people have tested negative for the virus.
The deaths occurred between August 16th and August 19th and were people between 60 and 86 years old.
All four people had underlying medical conditions.
175 people suspected or confirmed to have the virus are hospitalized, while almost 4,550 are considered recovered.