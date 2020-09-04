Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 268 New Case, 5 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority today reports 268 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 27,601 cases and 475 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (18), Clatsop (1), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (12), Jefferson (1), Josephine (6), Lake (2), Lane (22), Linn (5), Malheur (31), Marion (44), Morrow (6), Multnomah (43), Polk (3), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (32), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (23), and Yamhill (2).
All of the deaths come from the Portland area and occurred between July 18th and September 3rd.
All five of the people had underlying medical conditions and were between 43 and 87 years of age.
147 people are now hospitalized by the virus, while almost 5200 are considered recovered.