Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 1,755 New Cases, 7 More Deaths

Jan 8, 2021 @ 12:34pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 1,755 new COVID-19 cases and 7 more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s numbers to 122,847 cases and 1,575 deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (43), Clackamas (203), Clatsop (8), Columbia (12), Coos (18), Crook (3), Curry (4), Deschutes (92), Douglas (27), Gilliam (3), Harney (1), Hood River (20), Jackson (83), Jefferson (3), Josephine (60), Klamath (115), Lake (1), Lane (105), Lincoln (5), Linn (42), Malheur (24), Marion (179), Morrow (12), Multnomah (256), Polk (42), Sherman (4), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (44), Union (20), Wasco (18), Washington (253) and Yamhill (47).

The deaths occurred between January 3rd and January 6th and were people between 50 and 91 years of age.

All seven people had underlying medication conditions.

451 people are hospitalized by the virus today.

88 of those patients are in intensive care.

