Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 1,152 New Cases, 29 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 1,152 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths from the virus.
That brings Oregon’s totals to 130,246 cases and 1,737 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (23), Clackamas (70), Clatsop (11), Columbia (15), Coos (11), Crook (12), Curry (1), Deschutes (82), Douglas (16), Harney (6), Hood River (9), Jackson (75), Jefferson (12), Josephine (18), Klamath (17), Lake (3), Lane (94), Lincoln (2), Linn (23), Malheur (14), Marion (137), Morrow (9), Multnomah (185), Polk (13), Umatilla (60), Union (19), Wasco (14), Washington (162), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (30).
415 Oregonians are in a hospital fighting the virus today, while 101 of those patients are in an ICU bed.
Oregon has now administered just over 146,000 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
That’s out of the over 321,000 doses the state has so far received.
Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen says the state is meeting the Governor’s goal of 12,000 vaccinations a day, but the OHA is trying to expand that number as soon as possible.