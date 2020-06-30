Oregon’s COVID-19 Count Increases By 181 Cases, Three Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – 181 more Oregonians have tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed to have it.
That brings the state’s total tally to 8,656.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (19), Coos (1), Deschutes (10), Jackson (5), Jefferson (12), Josephine (2), Klamath (3), Lake (2), Lane (7), Lincoln (3), Linn (4), Malheur (7), Marion (25), Multnomah (38), Polk (2), Umatilla (9), Union (10), Wasco (1), Washington (18), and Yamhill (3).
228,978 people have tested negative for the virus.
The state’s death toll from the virus rises to 207 Tuesday with three new reported deaths.
All three people lived in Marion County and all three had underlying medical conditions.
149 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, while 25 people are on a ventilator.
2,722 people are considered recovered.