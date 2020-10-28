Oregon’s COVID-19 Case Count: 424 New Cases, 7 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 424 new COVID-19 cases and 7 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 43,228 cases and 671 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (3), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (2), Columbia (1), Coos (7), Crook (2), Deschutes (26), Douglas (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (35), Klamath (3), Lake (3), Lane (34), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (16), Marion (34), Morrow (1), Multnomah (110), Polk (6), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (17), Union (9), Wasco (1), Washington (48), and Yamhill (3).
The deaths occurred between September 13th and October 26th and were people between 55 and 85 years of age.
5 of the 7 people had confirmed underlying conditions.
206 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.