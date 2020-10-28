      Weather Alert

Oregon’s COVID-19 Case Count: 424 New Cases, 7 More Deaths

Oct 28, 2020 @ 1:10pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 424 new COVID-19 cases and 7 more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s totals to 43,228 cases and 671 deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (3), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (2), Columbia (1), Coos (7), Crook (2), Deschutes (26), Douglas (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (35), Klamath (3), Lake (3), Lane (34), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (16), Marion (34), Morrow (1), Multnomah (110), Polk (6), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (17), Union (9), Wasco (1), Washington (48), and Yamhill (3).

The deaths occurred between September 13th and October 26th and were people between 55 and 85 years of age.

5 of the 7 people had confirmed underlying conditions.

206 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Oregon Wildfires: 9 Dead, 1 Missing, 1.2 Million Acres Burned, 4,000 Homes Destroyed, 1,800 Sheltered
Portland Mayor Announces COVID Relief Program
Man Killed, Driver Charged In Wrong-Way I-84 Crash
Mother Found Guilty Of Homicide In Deadly DUI Crash That Killed Daughter
911 Outage Resolved In Clark County And Across Washington