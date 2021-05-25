Oregon Woman Arrested In Hawaii For Breaking Quarantine Rules
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) – Police in Hawaii say an Oregon woman was arrested last week because she violated travel quarantine rules meant to protect the islands from the spread of coronavirus.
Maui police say 36-year-old Kelsey Newcomer didn’t have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility when she arrived on a flight from Seattle.
Police say she also didn’t have approved lodging where she could complete a 10-day mandatory quarantine.
She was taken to a police station and later agreed to leave the island of Maui and return to Oregon.
She couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.