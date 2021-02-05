Oregon Surpasses 2,000 Reported COVID-19 Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – With five more reported COVID-19 deaths in Oregon Friday, the state has now surpassed 2,000 deaths from the virus.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports 846 new COVID-19 cases today.
Here’s the latest case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (20), Clackamas (42), Clatsop (6), Columbia (10), Coos (19), Crook (8), Curry (5), Deschutes (25), Douglas (26), Harney (9), Hood River (2), Jackson (36), Jefferson (16), Josephine (17), Klamath (4), Lake (15), Lane (83), Lincoln (9), Linn (20), Malheur (21), Marion (132), Morrow (5), Multnomah (136), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (31), Union (12), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (92) and Yamhill (23).
NOTE: Oregon’s 768th and 1,416th COVID-19 related deaths, reported on Nov. 17 and Dec. 25, are the same person. Because of this error, we are renumbering our reported deaths starting with 1,998 today.
Oregon’s 1,998th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Feb. 2 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,999th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Jan. 19 and died on Feb. 2 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,000th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Feb. 1 and died on Feb. 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,001st COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Feb. 4 and died on Feb. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,002nd COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on Jan. 15 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
238 Oregonians are fighting the virus in a hospital today, while 59 of those patients are in ICU.
Baker County Moves Down:
Baker County has dropped from the Extreme COVID-19 risk category to High Risk.
The Oregon Health Authority says the move comes after discrepancies were found in the county’s percent positivity data submitted from Idaho health systems.
The high risk category allows more businesses to reopen, including indoor dining.