Oregon Senate Passes Police Reform Bill

Jun 26, 2020 @ 2:58pm
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Senate on Friday unanimously passed a bill that makes it easier to uphold discipline against police by lessening the power of arbitrators.

The measure, which moves to the House, is one in a package of police reform measures before Oregon lawmakers during the special session that began this week.

It passed the upper chamber following the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed and died last month after a white Minneapolis police officer held a knee to his neck.

Currently, police unions can call upon an arbitrator to review discipline handed down to a police officer and overturn disciplinary decisions.

Senate Bill 1604 restricts what arbitrators can do in disciplinary cases and binds them to rule within the discipline guide.

